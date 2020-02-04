Image copyright PA Media Image caption The post office has been in operation since 1712

A buyer for the world's oldest working post office needs to be found by the end of May.

Dr Manzoor Alam and his wife Nazra have run the site in Sanquhar, Dumfries and Galloway, since 2015.

They are retiring which means there is an opportunity a new owner to become the 17th person to run the office which first opened in 1712.

The Post Office said anyone taking over the facility had the chance to "be a part of postal history".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Visitors come from around the world to have their letters stamped

The post office is a popular attraction for enthusiasts from around the world.

Many of them visit to have their letters marked with the stamp saying "The World's Oldest Post Office".

Amanda Jones, group retail and franchise network director, said: "I want to thank Manzoor and Nazra for running this truly unique branch for the past five years.

"The opportunity to be a part of postal history doesn't come along very often and any new owner would be only the 17th person to run Sanquhar Post Office in over 300 years.

"This branch provides a vital service for the local community ensuring that residents and businesses are able to access cash and do a range of everyday banking all at the counter."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The new owner would be just the 17th in more than 300 years

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The current owners are retiring at the end of May

She stressed that it was "business as usual" while the branch was for sale.

"It's heart-breaking that we are selling this post office which has many special memories for my husband and I," said Ms Alam.

"We have loved our time in Sanquhar and have made many friends in this vibrant community.

"We've served many of our local customers every day for the past five years as well as meeting people from all over the world who have come to take pictures outside and with us at this historic branch."