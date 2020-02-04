Big Burns Supper celebration reports 'huge growth'

Image copyright Martin McKeown Image caption Keb Mo was among the highlights at this year's festival

Festival organisers have reported a rise in audience numbers at the Big Burns Supper in Dumfries.

The ninth edition - which concluded at the weekend - saw attendances up 16% on 2019.

Among the highlights this year were multiple Grammy Award winner Keb Mo, Newton Faulkner and The Kingdom Choir.

Executive producer Graham Main said they were "overwhelmed" by the commitment of everyone who had taken part in the event.

Image copyright Big Burns Supper Image caption Crowds were reported to have increased at the festival

"This year's festival saw huge growth in family audiences and the festival hub which once again provided a vital platform to emerging artists from the local area and across the UK," he said.

Organisers said they were "delighted" with the support from the community at "Scotland's warmest, largest, contemporary celebration of the Bard".

They added that the festival was set to return in January 2021 for its 10th edition.

Programme details are expected to be announced later this year.