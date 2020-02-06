Centralisation warning over specialist police jobs

Image caption Mr Smyth said many support jobs had been axed at police headquarters in Dumfries

A call has been made for a "fairer distribution" of specialist police jobs around Scotland after reports a surveillance unit is to be moved.

South of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth raised concerns over its potential switch away from Dumfries and Galloway.

He said the region was a "gateway" to the country and "on the front line" in the battle against drugs.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said record high police numbers were being maintained in "every part" of Scotland.

Mr Smyth told the Scottish Parliament the region had already been hit hard.

'National force'

"When Police Scotland was established, Dumfries and Galloway was the first region to lose its police control centre, with the loss of 34 jobs," he said.

"Anyone who walks the corridors of the police headquarters in Dumfries will not bump into many people, because so many local support jobs have been axed."

He said it now appeared "yet more jobs" would be centralised and taken away.

"Why is the first minister's message to young people in my region that they need to move out of the area and into the cities if they want a career in Police Scotland?" he asked.

"Surely any definition of a national police force needs to include that force having a fairer distribution of specialist jobs in every part of Scotland - or is south Scotland not part of the first minister's Scotland?"

'Right decisions'

Ms Sturgeon said decisions on allocating resources were for the chief constable to make.

However, she added that no decision on a location had been taken but stressed that police surveillance resources would remain "fully capable of preventing and detecting a range of crimes".

She described Mr Smyth's suggestion that the south of the country was being ignored as a "ridiculous thing to say".

"Through our investment decisions, the government is maintaining record high numbers of police officers in every part of our country," she added.

Ms Sturgeon said she trusted Police Scotland to "make the right decisions on deployment of resources" to maximise the safety of communities.