Forecasters issue amber alert of heavy snowfalls

An amber weather warning of heavy snow showers has been issued across southern Scotland.

The Met Office alert is in place from 14:00 to 21:00 over much of Dumfries and Galloway, the Borders and into South Lanarkshire and East Ayrshire.

Snow showers were expected to become "frequent and heavy" with up to 10cm (4in) expected in a few hours.

Strong winds - gusting to over 50mph - were forecast to lead to "blizzard conditions" at times.

The Met Office said travel delays were "likely" with the possibility of vehicles and passengers becoming stranded.

It also warned of potential rail cancellations and said there was a "good chance" some rural communities could become cut off.

It said power cuts were likely and mobile phone coverage could be affected.