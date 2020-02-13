Image copyright Getty Images

Inspectors say health and social care for older people in the Borders is improving after a report three years ago found "significant weaknesses".

In 2017, provision was rated "weak" in three key categories, "adequate" in five others and "good" in only one.

The latest checks found progress had been made in addressing 13 recommendations for improvement.

However, it said "a lot of work" remained to maintain the positive trend for services in the region.

The follow-up inspection by Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) and the Care Inspectorate (CI) found the area's health and social care partnership was in a "better place" than in 2017.

Among its findings were:

Senior managers showing a "commitment to a shared direction of travel"

A process being in place for monitoring the progress of the strategic plan

Continuity of senior staff providing "much-needed stability"

A clear commitment to build on the improvements and progress made

HIS deputy chief executive Ann Gow said it was a "positive review".

'Worked hard'

"In order to continue making progress, the partnership recognised the need to improve both self-evaluation and ongoing evaluation of initiatives and approaches," she said.

"In addition, engagement and consultation with stakeholders needs to become more meaningful, and appropriate representation must be included and valued."

Peter Macleod, CI chief executive, said that due to the positive findings, the group did not intend to conduct any further checks in relation to the original inspection.

But he added: "There is still a lot of work for this partnership to do to continue to improve services for older people across the Scottish Borders health and social care partnership."

Dr Stephen Mather, who chairs the integration joint board, said it had "worked hard" to "improve the lives of all who live in the Borders".