Storm Dennis brings wind and rain warnings

Weather warnings are in place across much of Scotland ahead of the arrival of Storm Dennis at the weekend.

An amber alert for rain covers parts of Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders from 12:00 to 23:00 on Saturday.

A wider yellow warning is also in place across the majority of the country for most of the day.

High winds - with a "small chance" of gusts up to 70mph - are also forecast from 12:00 on Sunday through to 12:00 on Monday.

They are the latest in a string of alerts to affect the country in recent days.

Storm Ciara caused significant disruption last weekend resulting in a landslip which has shut the rail line between Kilmarnock and Dumfries for at least a month.

A building also partially collapsed into the River Teviot in Hawick and flood defences in Jedburgh were badly damaged.

Southern Scotland also experience heavy snowfalls during the week with drivers stranded near Durisdeer.

The first of the latest warnings comes with severe gales expected in the extreme north west of Scotland between 06:00 and 12:00 on Saturday.

It is followed by a rain and wind warning for most of the west and south from 07:00 to 20:00.

'Necessary preparations'

The worst conditions - prompting an amber warning - are expected in southern Scotland between 12:00 and 23:00 as heavy downpours combine with melting snow.

Scottish Borders Council said there was particular concern over the impact on Hawick, Jedburgh, Newcastleton and the Ettrick Valley.

It said it was making "all necessary preparations" for the forecast conditions.

After a brief period of respite, a further alert for high winds has been issued from 12:00 on Sunday to 12:00 on Monday covering most of the country.