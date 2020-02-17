Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 80 properties were affected by flooding in Newcastleton at the weekend

The clean-up operation is continuing in a Borders village badly hit by flooding during Storm Dennis.

Newcastleton community council's vice-chairman Greg Cuthbert said they were "lucky" that no lives had been lost.

About 80 houses in the village were affected as the worst of the conditions swept through late on Saturday.

Mr Cuthbert told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme it was "the fastest flowing water you have ever seen".

Many parts of Scotland were affected as Storm Dennis swept across the country.

Image copyright Stuart Tweddle Image caption The village was one of the worst affected areas in Scotland at the weekend

Among the issues at the weekend were:

A fallen tree blocking the A82 north of Invermoriston for a time

The final night of Aberdeen's Spectra Festival was cancelled

A section of railway line was shut as water spilled from an aqueduct onto overhead power lines in Renfrewshire

A yellow Met Office weather warning was in place until 11:00 on Monday.

A fresh alert for snow and ice has also been issued for parts of the country overnight into Tuesday.

Newcastleton - one of the places worst hit by the conditions - was still coming to terms with the situation.

"It was the speed of the storm, it came through so quickly," said Mr Cuthbert.

"It was a couple of hours of the fastest flowing water you have ever seen.

"You couldn't outrun it, you couldn't outdrive it, nothing like that, it just came so quick."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Greg Cuthbert said it would take a long time for elderly residents to get over the incident

He said the village had been particularly busy - with an extra 200 to 300 people attending a sporting event - when the storm struck.

"There was water everywhere, there were real life and death issues, people were caught on the roads, people caught in their houses - children taken through windows," he said.

"It was a very, very frightening thing for a small, rural community - we are 25 miles from the nearest help - and the roads were closed so nobody could get in.

"It was a difficult time."

He said the local resilience team and retained fire service had reacted quickly along with local people rallying round to help.

Image caption Storm Dennis caused damage and disruption across Scotland, including in the Aberdeenshire village of Fettercairn

However, he said a "large proportion" of the village had been affected.

"It is going to take a long time for a lot of the elderly in this village to get over it," he said.

Mr Cuthbert said they were in the process of consultation on some sort of flood protection.

"Having some form of barrier would definitely give us time to help the vulnerable," he said. "It is happening more often.

"We were very lucky on Saturday that no-one's life was lost," he added.

Scottish Borders Council said it was "working closely" with partners to support residents in the village in the aftermath of the storm.