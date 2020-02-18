A75 reopens following three-car crash near Dumfries
- 18 February 2020
One of the main routes through south-west Scotland has reopened after a three-car crash.
Emergency services were called out to the scene on the A75 at Mousewald Banks, near Collin, east of Dumfries, at about 12:30.
Police Scotland said the road had been shut in both directions as a result of the incident.
Initial reports suggested that there were no serious injuries. The road reopened at about 14:45.