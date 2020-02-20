Image copyright Nith Inshore Rescue Image caption Nith Inshore Rescue was awarded the essential investment from UK Department for Transport

Nith Inshore Rescue has been awarded £69,000 to replace and enhance vital specialist lifeboat equipment.

The money will go towards new engines for the charity's biggest lifeboat, as well as new drysuits and protective equipment for the volunteers who run the service.

The charity is one of 50 search-and-rescue groups to be awarded grants from the UK Department for Transport (DfT).

The rescue team is aiming to raise a total of £85,000.

Nith Inshore Rescue is based in the community of Glencaple, Dumfries and Galloway and covers upper North-East Solway with volunteers on call 24/7 all year round.

'We are delighted'

Its chairman, Robbie Cowan, said the charity was "delighted" to receive the investment from the DfT's Rescue Boat Grant Fund.

He said it would go towards new equipment to replace old kit which had served the charity for 10 to 20 years.

"This investment will both enhance our capabilities and reduce the risk of our emergency service being interrupted by unplanned and costly maintenance," he said.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our local supporters who help us pay for our year-on-year running costs, without whose ongoing support, the delivery of our lifeboat service would not be possible."