The Scottish driver was crowned world champion twice in the 1960s

A new driving tour through the Scottish Borders is to be launched to coincide with the reopening of the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum.

The scenic 50-mile (80km) route will take visitors around the area where double Formula One world champion Clark was brought up.

The trail will begin and end at the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in Duns.

The museum officially opened last year summer and will reopen on 1 March after being closed for winter.

The trail will begin at the museum - which contains a number of Clark's race cars, film footage, interactive displays and a simulator- and will go on to the village of Chirnside, where Clark grew up.

It also features his grave, where he was laid to rest in 1968 at the age of 32 after a crash, and a memorial clock.

The trail then crosses into England and back again through Berwick Upon Tweed, and follows the River Tweed before returning to the museum in Duns via Winfield and Charterhall - where Clark honed his driving skills with Berwick and District Motor Club and Border Reivers before joining the Lotus Grand Prix Team.

Ben Smith, chairman of The Jim Clark Trust, said the museum was "fast becoming a magnet for classic and sports car enthusiasts".

He added: "The Jim Clark Trail is an exciting new adventure for all visitors, on a far more modest scale to the North Coast 500, a stunning driving tour celebrating the rich heritage and culture of the Borders."