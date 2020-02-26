Image copyright Ian S Image caption Both the administration and opposition in the Borders are proposing a 4.8% tax rise

The administration of Scottish Borders Council has said it has "no credible alternative" to a 4.8% tax rise.

The local authority is meeting to agree its spending plans for the year ahead.

Both the Conservative-Independent administration and SNP-Lib Dem opposition have tabled plans which would see council tax increase 4.8%.

The ruling group said it was needed to allow it to invest in new schools and care facilities that were "desperately needed" in the region.

The proposals would see the council tax bill for a band D property rise by about £57-a-year.

Scottish Borders council tax proposed changes Band 2019/20 charge 2020/21 charge Increase A £797.35 £835.94 £38.59 B £930.24 £975.26 £45.02 C £1,063.13 £1,114.59 £51.46 D £1,196.02 £1,253.91 £57.89 E £1,571.44 £1,647.50 £76.06 F £1,943.53 £2,037.60 £94.07 G £2,342.21 £2,455.57 £113.36 H £2,930.25 £3,072.08 £141.83

The administration spending plans - available on the council website - include investment in Peebles High School and community campuses to replace Galashiels Academy and Hawick High School.

They would also contribute to two new 60-bed care homes for Hawick and the central Borders.

Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption Councillors in Dumfries and Galloway will set their tax level on Thursday

The group said it had listened to nearly 1,000 responses it had received during a public consultation exercise.

Proposals from the opposition parties - also published online - include similar plans for school and care spending.

Among their other options are the reinstatement of librarians in all high schools and renewal of CCTV systems in priority towns.

Dumfries and Galloway council tax proposed changes Band 2019/20 charge 2020/21 charge Increase A £777.46 £815.09 £37.63 B £907.04 £950.93 £43.89 C £1,036.61 £1,086.78 £50.17 D £1,166.19 £1,222.63 £56.44 E £1,532.24 £1,606.40 £74.16 F £1,895.06 £1,986.77 £91.71 G £2,283.79 £2,394.32 £110.53 H £2,857.17 £2,995.44 £138.27

Councillors in neighbouring Dumfries and Galloway will meet to discuss their budget plans on Thursday.

The Labour-SNP administration is also proposing an increase of 4.8% to council tax bills in the region - £56-a-year for a band D property.

It said members of the public had indicated they were willing to pay more to protect local services, in particular schools and teacher numbers.