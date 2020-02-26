Image copyright Walter Baxter Image caption The station at Reston closed to passengers more than 50 years ago

A £10m project to reopen a station on the East Coast Main Line in the Borders has moved a step closer.

The scheme at Reston in Berwickshire is aimed at supporting economic regeneration in the area.

Network Rail has lodged a request for a screening opinion on the project with Scottish Borders Council.

It could pave the way for a full planning application which would bring a station back to the village after more than 50 years.

A station opened in Reston in 1846 and operated for more than a century before its closure to passenger services in 1964.

However, a lengthy campaign has seen agreement between the local authority and the Scottish government to bring a facility back to the village.

A submission from Network Rail said the station could assist regeneration in the Berwickshire area.

The station would consist of two platforms, waiting shelters and ticket machines - as well as parking for about 70 cars.

A footbridge and lift would also be installed to allow access from platform to platform.