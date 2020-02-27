Dumfries and Galloway council tax rise aims to avoid 'unnecessary cuts'
A council tax rise of 4.8% looks set to be agreed in Dumfries and Galloway after the local authority said doing so would avoid "unnecessary cuts".
The Labour-SNP administration said its proposal would "protect the entire education budget".
Opposition groups have tabled alternative plans, which all involve a council tax increase of 4.8%.
The administration said the public had indicated they were willing to pay more to protect local services.
Dumfries and Galloway council tax proposed changes
|Band
|2019/20 charge
|2020/21 charge
|Increase
|A
|£777.46
|£815.09
|£37.63
|B
|£907.04
|£950.93
|£43.89
|C
|£1,036.61
|£1,086.78
|£50.17
|D
|£1,166.19
|£1,222.63
|£56.44
|E
|£1,532.24
|£1,606.40
|£74.16
|F
|£1,895.06
|£1,986.77
|£91.71
|G
|£2,283.79
|£2,394.32
|£110.53
|H
|£2,857.17
|£2,995.44
|£138.27
Its budget proposals - published online - said schools and teacher numbers had emerged as a particular priority.
The council tax increase in the region translates to about £56 a year for a band D property.
Alternative spending plans have been put forward by the Conservative group, independents and socialist group on the local authority.
Neighbouring Scottish Borders Council has already agreed a 4.8% increase in council tax.