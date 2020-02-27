Image copyright Billy McCrorie

A council tax rise of 4.8% looks set to be agreed in Dumfries and Galloway after the local authority said doing so would avoid "unnecessary cuts".

The Labour-SNP administration said its proposal would "protect the entire education budget".

Opposition groups have tabled alternative plans, which all involve a council tax increase of 4.8%.

The administration said the public had indicated they were willing to pay more to protect local services.

Dumfries and Galloway council tax proposed changes Band 2019/20 charge 2020/21 charge Increase A £777.46 £815.09 £37.63 B £907.04 £950.93 £43.89 C £1,036.61 £1,086.78 £50.17 D £1,166.19 £1,222.63 £56.44 E £1,532.24 £1,606.40 £74.16 F £1,895.06 £1,986.77 £91.71 G £2,283.79 £2,394.32 £110.53 H £2,857.17 £2,995.44 £138.27

Its budget proposals - published online - said schools and teacher numbers had emerged as a particular priority.

The council tax increase in the region translates to about £56 a year for a band D property.

Alternative spending plans have been put forward by the Conservative group, independents and socialist group on the local authority.

Neighbouring Scottish Borders Council has already agreed a 4.8% increase in council tax.