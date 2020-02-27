South Scotland

Dumfries and Galloway council tax rise aims to avoid 'unnecessary cuts'

  • 27 February 2020
Council HQ Image copyright Billy McCrorie

A council tax rise of 4.8% looks set to be agreed in Dumfries and Galloway after the local authority said doing so would avoid "unnecessary cuts".

The Labour-SNP administration said its proposal would "protect the entire education budget".

Opposition groups have tabled alternative plans, which all involve a council tax increase of 4.8%.

The administration said the public had indicated they were willing to pay more to protect local services.

Dumfries and Galloway council tax proposed changes

Band2019/20 charge2020/21 chargeIncrease
A£777.46£815.09£37.63
B£907.04£950.93£43.89
C£1,036.61£1,086.78£50.17
D£1,166.19£1,222.63£56.44
E£1,532.24£1,606.40£74.16
F£1,895.06£1,986.77£91.71
G£2,283.79£2,394.32£110.53
H£2,857.17£2,995.44£138.27
Source: Dumfries and Galloway Council

Its budget proposals - published online - said schools and teacher numbers had emerged as a particular priority.

The council tax increase in the region translates to about £56 a year for a band D property.

Alternative spending plans have been put forward by the Conservative group, independents and socialist group on the local authority.

Neighbouring Scottish Borders Council has already agreed a 4.8% increase in council tax.

