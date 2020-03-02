Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A72 in the Borders at the weekend

A woman has been left in a serious condition in hospital after a four-vehicle crash in the Borders.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A72, close to Cardrona, shortly after 12:00 on Sunday.

The woman who was badly hurt was flown by air ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Two other people were injured in the collision and the road was closed for several hours. Police said their inquiries were ongoing.