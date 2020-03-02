Woman seriously injured in four-vehicle crash near Innerleithen
- 2 March 2020
A woman has been left in a serious condition in hospital after a four-vehicle crash in the Borders.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the A72, close to Cardrona, shortly after 12:00 on Sunday.
The woman who was badly hurt was flown by air ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Two other people were injured in the collision and the road was closed for several hours. Police said their inquiries were ongoing.