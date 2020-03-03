Image copyright Alan Rennie Image caption Students will be given skills to help them work in the horse racing industry

A new qualification - said to be the first of its kind in Scotland - is aiming to equip students for work in the world of horse racing.

Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) has joined forces with the Scottish Racing Academy (SRA) for the initiative.

It allows equine students at the college to specialise in racehorse care as part of their course.

The aim is to give them the skills necessary to find employment in the sport in future.

School pupils in the Borders are able to complete a horse racing qualification while at secondary

The SRA has been working with schools and colleges to deliver the qualification.

Pupils in the Scottish Borders are able to complete a racing-specific horse care qualification at secondary school before continuing their studies at SRUC's Oatridge campus in West Lothian or at Borders College.

The SRA also offers training for new recruits into horse racing and current stable staff.

Delly Innes, manager of Scottish Racing, said: "Scotland is well-known for having some of the most hard-working and dedicated staff in horse racing.

There are a range of career opportunities in the sport

"We believe our collaboration with schools and colleges will make it easier for many more people to train for a wide range of career opportunities available in our sport."

Eleanor Boden, manager of the SRA, said she was confident the move would have "positive impact" on the sport.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming all our new recruits at the start of the academic year," she said.

An open day for students is being held at Musselburgh racecourse

"This is such an exciting opportunity for aspiring racing staff to develop their skills for a successful career in horse racing, in a safe and professional environment," added Louise Bulmer, programme leader for horse care and equine studies at SRUC.

"We are thrilled to be working with the SRA to support students to accelerate their individual development and give them the best education to achieve their individual goals."

An open day for potential students is being held at Musselburgh racecourse on 20 March.