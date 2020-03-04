Image copyright Buccleuch Image caption The deal includes a golf course near to the village

One of Scotland's biggest landowners has agreed a "historic" transfer deal in a Borders village.

Buccleuch will pass on a sports pitch, golf course and show fields in Newcastleton to a community trust.

The move comes as the group - which represents the business interests of the Duke of Buccleuch - continues talks over a larger slice of nearby land.

It said the deal would let the community look at improvements to facilities on the land involved.

Buccleuch will gift the land to the trust at no cost.

It comes as it continues negotiations for the sale of substantial areas of land, including Langholm Moor, to community groups.

Image copyright Buccleuch Image caption Buccleuch is looking to reduce its land ownership "footprint"

Analysis: By Giancarlo Rinaldi, BBC news website south of Scotland reporter

Buccleuch has made no secret of its desire to reduce its land ownership.

Last year it confirmed it was a "stated aim" to cut its footprint in order to invest in other "priority projects".

On this occasion, that has coincided with a strong community movement in Newcastleton which has, among other things, brought about the return of petrol pumps to the village.

There are bigger fish to fry, however, with about 25,000 acres of Buccleuch land up for grabs.

That would still leave the group with about 200,000 acres in its ownership - much of it across southern Scotland.

'Delightful and historic moment'

Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption The community trust has described the latest deal as a "delightful and historic moment"

Edward Morris, estate manager of Buccleuch's Borders Estate, said: "We are delighted to see this transfer of land taking place and we wish the community trust every success.

"We have been in discussions for some time with groups around Newcastleton and Langholm regarding their aspirations for the local area and we are committed to helping community groups realise their aspirations where we can."

Community trust secretary Barbara Elborn said it was a "delightful and historic moment" for local people.

"We have had very constructive discussions with Buccleuch about land use and ownership in the area and we look forward to progressing our plans," she said.