Image copyright Google Image caption The Morrisons in Hawick was targeted in the early hours of Sunday morning

Three men dressed in black and wearing balaclavas have targeted a south of Scotland superstore in an early morning break-in.

They made off with a "four-figure sum" from the Morrisons on Mart Street in Hawick at 01:30 on Sunday.

Police have asked the public to come forward with any information they might have about the raid.

After taking the cash the men left the store and headed in the direction of Earl Street.

They then got into a dark-coloured hatchback and drove off.

"Although this happened during the night, we are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area," said Insp Stephen Granger.

"I would also ask those who have any dashcam footage that will assist with our investigation to get in contact with officers."