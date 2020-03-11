Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Abdelbaset al-Megrahi died in 2012 but his family is seeking a fresh appeal

A final decision is to be made on whether the conviction of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi over the Lockerbie bombing should be referred for a fresh appeal.

Megrahi died in 2012 but the appeal bid was lodged on behalf of his family and is supported by relatives of some of those killed in the 1988 disaster.

The bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over the Scottish town killed 270 people.

The request for a posthumous appeal against Megrahi's conviction was submitted almost three years ago.

It was lodged with the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC), which will now give its decision on whether there are grounds to refer the case to the appeal court.

The SCCRC can refer a case back to the High Court if it believes a miscarriage of justice may have occurred and it is in the interests of justice to do so.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A total of 270 people died in the Lockerbie bombing in 1988

The bombing of the passenger jet, travelling from London to New York, happened four days before Christmas in 1988 and killed all 259 people on board as well as 11 people on the ground in Lockerbie.

Megrahi was the only person ever convicted of the bombing.

How did we get here?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Megrahi was released from prison to return to Libya in 2009

US and British investigators indicted Megrahi in 1991 but he was not handed over by the Libyans until April 1999.

May 2000 - A special trial under Scots law starts on neutral ground at Camp Zeist in the Netherlands.

31 January 2001 - Former Libyan intelligence officer Megrahi is found guilty of mass murder and jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years.

March 2002 - Megrahi loses an appeal against his conviction.

September 2003 - The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) is asked to investigate Megrahi's conviction.

June 2007 - The SCCRC recommends that Megrahi is granted a second appeal against his conviction.

18 August 2009 - Megrahi's move to drop his second appeal is accepted by judges at The High Court in Edinburgh.

20 August 2009 - Megrahi, who has terminal prostate cancer, is released from prison on compassionate grounds.

May 2012 - Megrahi dies at his home in Tripoli, aged 60.

July 2015 - Scottish judges rule that relatives of the Lockerbie bombing victims should not be allowed to pursue an appeal on Megrahi's behalf. Courts had previously ruled that only next of kin could proceed with a posthumous application.

July 2017 - Megrahi's family launched a new bid to appeal against his conviction.

Lawyer Aamer Anwar lodged the application with the SCCRC in July 2017 on the instruction of Megrahi's family.

He said it was also supported by Dr Jim Swire, Rev John Mosey and other relatives of Lockerbie victims, and many believed Megrahi had been a victim of a miscarriage of justice.

Mr Anwar said it had been a "long journey" but the family hoped the SCCRC would decide to refer the case for a fresh appeal.

It is expected to issue its decision on Wednesday afternoon.