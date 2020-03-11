Image copyright Neil Hanna Image caption Storm - from the makers of Big Man Walking - is one of the attractions at this year's festival

Scotland's "largest rural performing arts festival" has unveiled its "bold and exciting" programme for this year.

Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival will see more than 40 performances at 29 venues across the region.

Among those taking part are comedian Mark Nelson, the National Theatre of Scotland and the giant puppet Storm.

Organisers promised "inspiring performing arts events" in village halls, theatres and schools "in almost every postcode across the region".

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival Image caption Young magician Brandon Barrett is performing as part of the proceedings

The festival's 41st edition runs from 22 to 31 May this year.

Other acts involved include young magician Brandon Barrett and comedian Ashley Storrie.

Image caption Mark Nelson will take part in the 41st edition of the festival

"This year's festival will bring you the very best of theatre, dance, music and comedy to venues right across our region as well as showcasing the best of our region's performing artists," said Ken Gouge, who chairs the festival.

The full programme is available on the arts festival's website.