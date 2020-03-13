A man who hit a baby girl in the face to the danger of her life has been jailed for five years.

Nathan Brown, 23, seized hold of the child at a house in Jedburgh in July 2018 before hitting and repeatedly shaking her.

She required life-saving surgery to release pressure on her brain.

Brown, formerly of Hawick, was found guilty by a jury's majority verdict at Edinburgh Sheriff Court of endangering the child's life.

A year after the incident - which was still under investigation - he claimed he had accidentally dropped the child in the kitchen and had tried to catch her but had failed.

However, medical experts gave evidence during the trial advising the severe injuries were not from a fall.

A sheriff imposed a five-year prison sentence with a three-year extended sentence.

It was backdated to 3 February.