In pictures: Kelso races behind closed doors

  • 16 March 2020
Image caption The general public was not admitted to the Borders track

A horse racing meeting is being held behind closed doors for the first time in Britain.

Kelso racecourse in the Scottish Borders led the way following Scottish government advice on gatherings of more than 500 people due to coronavirus.

Courses in England and Wales are due to follow suit from Tuesday.

Managing director Jonathan Garratt said a lot of essential staff were needed to run a race meeting but the general public would not be admitted.

Image caption Jockeys and other "essential staff" were the only people allowed to attend

A six-race card was scheduled at the Borders track on Monday.

Another meeting later in the month - on 21 March - is also planned to be held behind closed doors.

Image caption Kelso was the first track in Britain to close to the public but others will follow later in the week
Image caption Another meeting is planned behind closed doors at Kelso later this month
Image caption Six races in total were planned for the day
