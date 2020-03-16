In pictures: Kelso races behind closed doors
A horse racing meeting is being held behind closed doors for the first time in Britain.
Kelso racecourse in the Scottish Borders led the way following Scottish government advice on gatherings of more than 500 people due to coronavirus.
Courses in England and Wales are due to follow suit from Tuesday.
Managing director Jonathan Garratt said a lot of essential staff were needed to run a race meeting but the general public would not be admitted.
A six-race card was scheduled at the Borders track on Monday.
Another meeting later in the month - on 21 March - is also planned to be held behind closed doors.
