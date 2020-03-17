South Scotland

A76 closed due to 'major gas leak' in Sanquhar

  • 17 March 2020

The A76 has been closed in southern Scotland following reports of a "major gas leak" in the area.

Traffic Scotland said the road had been shut in both directions through Sanquhar at about 16:10.

Police said they were dealing with an "ongoing incident" and were in the process of putting a diversion in place.

Drivers have been asked to be patient if they get stuck in traffic or try to find an alternative route.

Related Topics