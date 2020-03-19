Image copyright PAul McMullin Image caption Visiting has been suspended at hospitals across Dumfries and Galloway

A health board has suspended hospital visiting in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus and to protect vulnerable patients.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said it was a difficult decision and accepted it may be upsetting for families.

It came as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the region rose to six.

Exemptions will be made for relatives of patients receiving end-of-life care and for partners during child birth.

Medical director Dr Kenneth Donaldson said the move was in the best interests of patients and he hoped people would be understanding.

All non-urgent outpatient and inpatient activity at Dumfries Infirmary has already been suspended to direct resources to critical areas.