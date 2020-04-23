Nurse dies in hospital after contracting coronavirus

Tributes have been paid to a nurse who died in Borders General Hospital from Covid-19.

Angie Cunningham died on Wednesday in the hospital's intensive care unit

A joint statement from NHS Borders and her family described Ms Cunningham as a "much loved wife, mother, sister, granny and great granny" and said she was "a friend to many more".

Ms Cunningham had worked with NHS Borders for more than 30 years.

The statement described her as a "much-respected and valued colleague within the hospital, providing amazing care to patients".

"She was very proud to be a nurse, alongside her love for her family," it added.