Nature reserve hopes for Buccleuch land buyout bid

Image copyright Kevin Cumming Image caption The Langholm Initiative hopes to take over thousands of acres in southern Scotland

A community group says "major steps" have been taken in a land buyout bid which could see a new nature reserve created in southern Scotland.

The Langholm Initiative hopes to buy more than 10,000 acres from Buccleuch, one of Scotland's biggest landowners.

At the heart of its plans is the creation of the Tarras Valley Nature Reserve.

The group says that could help regeneration, tackle climate change and develop outdoor tourism in the area.

Buccleuch announced its intention last year to sell off about 25,000 acres of its Borders Estate.

Hundreds signed petition

The Langholm Initiative hopes to purchase about 40% of it - including nine residential properties.

Hundreds of people signed a petition backing its plans and they have also been supported by a range of politicians and other organisations.

The goal is to turn around "decades of economic decline through the loss of textile manufacturing".

Project leader Kevin Cumming said the initiative had worked "extremely hard" and was keen to get the buyout "over the line".

A joint valuation has put a price of just over £6m on the land and an application has gone to the Scottish Land Fund for half the amount.

'Progressing well'

The Langholm Initiative said it had also approached the new South of Scotland Enterprise Agency and it is hoped a crowdfunding campaign will start this month.

"The south of Scotland lags far behind the Highland and Islands in the support it has received for community land ownership," Mr Cumming said.

"This is despite facing many of the same issues as that part of Scotland such as ageing population, youth migration and loss of industry."

Buccleuch said it had been "working closely" with the initiative and talks were "progressing well".

"We hope we will reach a positive conclusion before the end of this year," a spokesperson added.