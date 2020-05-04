Portpatrick harbour sealed off amid unexploded ordnance fears
4 May 2020
A harbour in the south of Scotland has been cordoned off after the discovery of suspected unexploded ordnance.
Police and coastguard are at the scene of the incident in Portpatrick, Dumfries and Galloway.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said the alarm was raised shortly after 14:20 and an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team had been contacted.
They were due to travel from Faslane to the coastal village.