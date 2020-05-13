Image copyright Dave Thompson Image caption The drugs were seized in separate incidents on the A74(M) motorway

Drugs worth £300,000 have been seized by officers who stopped two cars in Dumfries and Galloway.

The first vehicle was stopped at about 11:10 on Saturday on the A74(M) northbound near Moffat.

Police found drugs, believed to be cannabis, with a street value of up to £200,000.

A further £100,000 of the drug was then found by police who stopped a second car shortly before 13:00 on the same road, near Johnstonebridge.

A 35-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with the discoveries and have been remanded in custody pending court appearances.