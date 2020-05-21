Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The flood scheme has been expanded to include a range of other elements

The overall cost of a flood protection scheme in the Borders has reached £88m.

It was previously estimated the Hawick work would cost about half that sum but it has been expanded to include three other major projects.

Scottish Borders Council said that to do them separately would cost more than £100m meaning it remained "significant value for money".

The news comes as McLaughlin and Harvey were appointed main contractor for the construction scheme.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Contractors have been appointed to carry out the work

Once completed it will provide protection to more than 900 properties from a "one in 75 year" flood event.

Talks are ongoing about start and completion dates in light of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the construction sector.

To date a total of £7.5m of advanced construction work has been completed in the town.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Talks are ongoing about a start and completion date for the work

In addition to the flood protection element, the scheme now also includes:

The creation of new traffic-free footpath and cycleways

An upgrade to the A7

The installation of a new high capacity waste water pumping station

The council said the cost would be split between the Scottish government (£63m), the local authority (£15m), walking and cycling charity SUSTRANS (about £9m), Scottish Water (£665,000) and Transport Scotland (£500,000).

Image copyright Hawick Flood Group Image caption The town has suffered regular problems with flooding for many years

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said the scheme was one of the largest to be developed in Scotland.

She said the people of Hawick knew "particularly well" the damage caused by flooding earlier this year and in previous years.

SBC chief executive Tracey Logan said the project was "hugely important" for the town and the Borders.

McLaughlin and Harvey said it looked forward to working on the scheme.