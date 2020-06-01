Image copyright Google Image caption Scottish Borders Council said the majority of people affected at Saltgreens have recovered

Seven deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported at a council-operated care home in the Scottish Borders.

Sixteen other residents at Saltgreens in Eyemouth have also tested positive for the virus since the outbreak was reported.

Scottish Borders Council said the majority of those people have recovered.

One other local care home in the Borders - Deanfield in Hawick - has reported a single case of Covid-19.

Council chief executive Tracey Logan said: "We are continuing to work closely with NHS Borders colleagues to support the situation in both homes and would like to thank them and our own staff for their ongoing care and commitment."