Coronavirus: Seven Eyemouth care home deaths linked to Covid-19
Seven deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported at a council-operated care home in the Scottish Borders.
Sixteen other residents at Saltgreens in Eyemouth have also tested positive for the virus since the outbreak was reported.
Scottish Borders Council said the majority of those people have recovered.
One other local care home in the Borders - Deanfield in Hawick - has reported a single case of Covid-19.
Council chief executive Tracey Logan said: "We are continuing to work closely with NHS Borders colleagues to support the situation in both homes and would like to thank them and our own staff for their ongoing care and commitment."
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- RISK AT WORK: How exposed is your job?
- HOW A VIRUS SPREADS: An explanation
- RECOVERY: How long does it take to get better?