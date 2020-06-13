Human traffickers 'diversifying into agriculture'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police intelligence suggests rural industries could be targeted by traffickers

Police have warned human traffickers could be turning their attention to more rural industries with many urban businesses currently closed.

They said intelligence suggested agriculture, fisheries and forestry could be areas being targeted.

Officers are visiting premises in Fife, Tayside, Aberdeenshire and Dumfries and Galloway to try to raise awareness.

The operation over the next fortnight is being supported by the National Human Trafficking Unit.

Ch Supt Linda Jones, divisional commander for Dumfries and Galloway, said: "We often associate human trafficking and modern slavery with cities and urban areas where it's easier to hide victims of trafficking in plain sight.

"However, trafficking happens across all communities, both urban and rural."

Det Supt Fil Capaldi, head of the NHTU, said organised crime groups would exploit "any and all opportunities for financial gain".

"We are taking this opportunity to reach out to rural communities across Scotland to raise awareness of trafficking," he said.

"Police Scotland will continue to work with our network of contacts in the UK, with international law enforcement and other agencies to rid our country of trafficking and all forms of exploitation."