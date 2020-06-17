Image copyright David Thompson Image caption The film will tell the story of the ospreys on the south of Scotland estate

A film project is to capture the story of ospreys that migrate every year from Africa to breed in southern Scotland.

Environmental video artist John Wallace has been commissioned to create the work.

It will tell the story of the ospreys at the National Trust For Scotland's Threave Estate near Castle Douglas.

Mr Wallace said he wanted to look at the lives of the birds of prey but also their wider impact on the area.

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption John Wallace is a film maker based in Dumfries and Galloway

He has been named recipient of the Artful Migration residency to create a new work informed by wildlife, the natural world, the environment and climate change.

"It's a real privilege for our area that the ospreys have been reintroduced and migrate here for this vital part of their lifecycle - the breeding and raising of their next generation," he said.

Image copyright Ciril Ostroznik Image caption The project will look at the wider impact of the ospreys

"I'll be looking at the period of their absence as well as their presence, because so much happens in the ecosystem all year round that prepares it for the return of these predators which are at the top of the food chain.

"And they have a cultural impact too. So I'll be talking to osprey experts, estate staff, volunteers and birdwatchers about what the ospreys mean to them - and their experiences of these birds."

