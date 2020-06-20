Image copyright NHS Dumfries and Galloway Image caption Anne-Marie Cossar is a deputy charge nurse in a critical care unit

Anne-Marie Cossar has been on the front line of dealing with coronavirus.

The deputy charge nurse in the critical care unit at Dumfries says it has been the "most challenging time" of her 13-year career.

However, she has found an outlet which has helped her to deal with the pressure she has been under.

She has always loved music but since the beginning of the year she has started writing songs, now penning one to help raise money for charity.

"I think going through certain challenges and experiences in life can inspire writing and that seems to be the case for me," she said.

"Writing the music and putting my feelings on paper definitely was a bit of a stress reliever for me."

Image copyright Brian Clark @dumfriesphotos Image caption The nurse from Dumfries said challenges in life could inspire song writing

The 33-year-old posted her own version of Gerry Cinnamon's song Belter on Facebook earlier this year, changing the lyrics to reflect the challenges being faced by hospital staff.

Since then she has been writing her own songs while raising a family and continuing to work as a nurse.

Her experiences have also formed part of The People's News - Virus Diaries on BBC Scotland.

"Dumfries and Galloway's infection rates were relatively low compared with other regions but we still felt the pressure during the first peak," she said.

"The teamwork was incredible and everyone involved really pulled together to get through the challenge which was humbling to be a part of."

Image copyright Brian Clark @dumfriesphotos Image caption Anne-Marie hopes her song can raise funds for a charity supporting intensive care staff

It prompted her to write PatientPatient which has since been picked up by producer Colin Thompson from nearby Kirkbean.

Ms Cossar said she hoped people could relate to the song.

"It's quite a powerful message about fighting for the end goal which is to return to normal life with our families," she said.

"The struggle can also relate not only to patients in hospital but also to the experience of the constraints of the virus on society and that with patience we will fight our way back to the things that mean the most to us."

Image copyright MJ Richardson Image caption Ms Cossar said staff at Dumfries Infirmary were "poised for anything to happen" with the virus

Any proceeds from the song will go to the Intensive Care Society - the organisation which supports intensive care workers - via a Just Giving page.

"That charity is quite close to my heart and what I am all about as a nurse," Ms Cossar explained.

"I work in intensive care, I have seen first hand the effects of the coronavirus in that environment."

She said she wanted to help the charity's appeal to try to put a support structure in place for the after effects of the pandemic.

Image copyright Brian Clark @dumfriesphotos Image caption The nurse said she believed there would be after effects for staff dealing with the pandemic

"Staff and health care professionals have been put under a huge amount of stress over the last few months and we don't quite know how much effect that has had on them," she said.

"I believe that there is going to be an after effect and they're going to need some support to get through this."

Meanwhile, she will keep writing songs while continuing to battle coronavirus at work.

"Within Dumfries and Galloway we're certainly at an all-time low with the virus so we are having a bit of a rest as such from the pressures that we had," she said.

"But we don't believe that it is over yet - so we are waiting poised for anything to happen."