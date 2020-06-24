Image copyright Abbotsford Trust Image caption Abbotsford House has been described as a "crucial linchpin" for the local economy

Emergency funding has been issued to help Sir Walter Scott's former home survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbotsford House, near Melrose, closed its doors to visitors on 20 March and has been shut ever since.

However, the trust which runs it said operating and conservation costs had remained "virtually unchanged".

It has received £224,200 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund's emergency fund to pay for "essential day-to-day costs".

Image copyright Abbotsford Trust Image caption Tens of thousands of people usually visit the site near Melrose each year

Giles Ingram, chief executive of the Abbotsford Trust, said: "Abbotsford is not only one of Scotland's most significant heritage icons, it is also a crucial linchpin to supporting the local and regional economy across the whole of the south of Scotland.

"Although we still anticipate there may be tough times ahead for us, the Heritage Emergency Fund grant is helping us to look to the future with more confidence.

"We can't wait to welcome our visitors, friends and neighbours back again and are carefully following announcements from the Scottish government for guidance on when we can reopen."

Image copyright Abbotsford Trust Image caption The emergency funds will help cover running costs

At least 70,000 people from all over the world are estimated to have visited Abbotsford last year.

However, in the absence of visitor income because of the coronavirus pandemic, the charity feared its losses could reach £350,000 or more this year alone.

Image copyright Abbotsford Trust Image caption Sir Walter Scott died at Abbotsford in 1832

