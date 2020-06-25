Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The community action team was set up in 2018 to tackle low level crime

A partnership between police and a council in the borders say they have recovered more than £1m worth of illegal drugs.

The so-called community action team (CAT) project, involving Police Scotland and Scottish Borders Council, began in 2018.

They said drugs with an estimated street value of £1.4m had been seized through the project.

The council said it had made a "significant difference" to locals.

Area commander, Ch Insp Stuart Reid, said the team had proved an "invaluable asset" since they were set up.

"Drug dealing and use has an enormous impact on communities - not only the supply but the knock-on effect of other crime such as robbery, housebreakings, theft and antisocial behaviour, which affects more than just those dealing or supplying drugs," he said.

George Turnbull, the council's executive member for community safety added: "I would continue to encourage members of the public to engage with the teams, through their local councillors, should they have any concerns in their area."