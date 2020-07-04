Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stricter restrictions remain in place in Annan (pictured), Gretna, Dumfries, Lockerbie, Langholm and Canonbie

Police will enforce the coronavirus lockdown restrictions around a cross-border cluster as a "last resort", Scotland's justice secretary has said.

Humza Yousaf said residents in the east of Dumfries and Galloway seem to be taking the situation "very seriously" and were sticking to the rules.

There would continue to be a "heavy reliance on self-compliance".

However, he said "police enforcement will of course where necessary be a last resort".

It came as residents were warned not to be tempted to travel across the border as pubs in England reopen for the first time in three months.

Image copyright PA Media

Mr Yousaf told Good Morning Scotland: "The police will take the approach they have taken right throughout the pandemic which is this really common sense, proportionate response.

"So you're not going to see hundreds and hundreds of officers sent down to Annan and Gretna and so on and patrolling the streets to make sure nobody is going beyond the five-mile limit."

He added that throughout the restrictions, the authorities have relied on people to comply and said "the people of Scotland have been good at that" throughout.

The five-mile limit on leisure travel has been lifted across Scotland except in the area where the cluster has been identified.

It affects residents of Annan, Gretna, Dumfries, Lockerbie, Langholm and Canonbie.

Contact tracers have identified 23 people who have been asked to self-isolate, and 11 people testing positive for coronavirus.

Mr Yousaf added that the restrictions were now accompanied by "a really efficient test and protect system" which it is hoped will contain the virus.

The Scottish government used post codes to identify which areas the five-mile travel restriction would still apply to.

Mr Yousaf added that so far "people in those post codes were taking the warning very seriously".

He added: "Police enforcement will of course where necessary be a last resort as part of that.

"But really this is where the test and protect system comes into its own."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dumfries (pictured) is one of the areas where the five-mile travel limit has not been removed

Police Scotland said officers would not be stopping cars or making any changes to policing in the border area, although the force urged people to follow the coronavirus rules.

Ch Supt Linda Jones, divisional commander for Dumfries and Galloway, said: "We are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

"Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance. We will use enforcement as a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation."

Elaine Murray, leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council said "some complacency has crept in", adding: "We know that a couple of social gatherings which shouldn't have taken place may be implicated in the spread of this outbreak.

"It's vital that we adhere to the guidance this weekend, including that which remains in place in part of our region but has been relaxed elsewhere in Scotland."

On Friday one of the people who tested positive told ITV Border her household had been "vilified".

The woman, an NHS worker, insisted that her household had always acted in accordance with the rules.

Warning not to travel to pubs in England

Pubs reopened in England on Saturday but will remain shut in Scotland.

However, on Monday outdoor areas like beer gardens will be allowed to host customers again.

The council leader added that the outbreak in Dumfries and Galloway was a reminder that "the virus is still circulating".

She added: "We know it is in the community in Cumbria so it essential that none of us travel to Carlisle for the reopening of the pubs this weekend, however tempting that may be."

Nick Morris, chairman of NHS Dumfries and Galloway, added: "It is vitally important that everyone follows the national guidance.

"Doing this will help to contain the virus and will continue to help save lives."