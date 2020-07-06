Image caption Gretna is one of the areas affected by continued restrictions on leisure travel

There has been "no dramatic change" over the weekend in a cross-border coronavirus case cluster.

National clinical director Prof Jason Leith said the situation was being "very well managed" by health bodies in southern Scotland and northern England.

A total of 11 positive cases were being linked to the cluster around Annan and Gretna which emerged last week.

The five-mile limit on leisure travel - lifted across Scotland - is still in place for parts of southern Scotland.

Prof Leitch told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland the situation had "progressed well" over the weekend with no major change "either upwards or downwards".

"The cluster, as we're calling it, is being very well managed by the health protection teams on both sides of the border," he said.

Prof Leitch said there had been incident management meetings over the weekend with another one planned on Monday.

He said testing had also been carried out at Alpha Solway and Young's Seafood plants in the area as promised.

"It is important to remember there is no specific worry about those work places," he added.

Prof Leitch praised the response of the people involved in the cluster.

"I'd like to thank the people of Gretna and Annan for doing everything they have done, for following the rules - particularly those with symptoms and connected to these families," he said.

"They've done a fantastic job.

"You cannot control these clusters if people don't help us and they really have done that."

He said a decision on whether or not the five-mile restriction could be lifted was likely to be made later in the day by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Image copyright Paul McMullin Image caption Prof Leitch said the situation had been "very well managed" by the health boards involved

"It's a balance," he said.

"We don't want to do that too quickly in case we have to go backwards again. Equally we want to do it as fast as we can."

He said they would need to assess the data from Dumfries and Galloway to see where things stood.

"Are we convinced that the risk there is the same as the rest of the country or should we do something a little bit different just for another few days?" he added.