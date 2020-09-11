Coronavirus: Dumfries cluster involving healthcare settings identified Published duration 1 day ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

A cluster of coronavirus cases with links to healthcare settings has been identified in the Dumfries area.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway's public health teams are investigating the outbreak and working with the locations which have been identified.

It said some of the locations were "healthcare settings".

Those who had close contact with a positive case are being contacted by the local Test and Protect team, the health board confirmed.

It added that it wanted to reassure patients attending healthcare settings that "high standards of infection control, with additional specific measures for Covid-19, are in place".

The size of the cluster is unclear.

The latest Scottish government figures show there have been eight positive cases in Dumfries and Galloway since Monday.

The health board said anyone with symptoms of coronavirus (including a cough, a fever, or a change or loss of taste and smell) should self isolate and book a test

It added that those eligible for testing in the NHS should follow the process set out by the board's occupational health department.

Meanwhile, one more case has been identified in a cluster in the neighbouring Scottish Borders.

It takes the total associated with the outbreak in Hawick to 23.