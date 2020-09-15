Emtelle fined after worker's hand crushed at Jedburgh factory Published duration 11 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The firm was fined £100,000 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court

A Borders firm has been fined £100,000 after an employee's hand was crushed when it got trapped in a machine which was had no guard.

Emtelle UK Ltd admitted breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act at its Jedburgh factory in November 2016.

It allowed a worker who was not properly trained or supervised use a machine where the guard had been removed or had fallen off.

A lawyer for the firm said it regretted the incident.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard how the employee had reacted by trying to catch a falling piece of piping and ended up with two broken fingers and a crush injury as a result.

The court was told he was in hospital for a week and off work until the end of January 2017 when he returned to office duties.

Safety changes

Emtelle's lawyer Ann Bonomy said the company regretted the accident and that senior members of the company would have been in court if it were not for Covid-19 restrictions.

She pointed out the employee had volunteered to operate the machine but he should not have done so.

Ms Bonomy said there had been several health and safety changes at the factory since the accident with new safeguards in place.

She added that the company no longer cut pipes to make them short which eradicated the possibility of the accident happening again.

Sheriff Robert Fife fined Emtelle - which makes plastic tubing for telecoms and water piping - £100,000 for the breach of the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 and the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.