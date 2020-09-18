Coronavirus: Cross-border travellers should be 'extra vigilant'
A Scottish health board has asked travellers to be "extra vigilant" if crossing the border into England.
NHS Borders issued the statement as new restrictions came into force in neighbouring Northumberland.
It urged residents to follow public health advice and "take all relevant precautions" when carrying out "necessary cross-border journeys".
The health board said it was of "vital importance" people followed the most up-to-date advice and guidance.
Nearly two million people in north-east England are affected by the new restrictions which came into force at midnight.
They are aimed at tackling "concerning rates of infection" in the region.
'Increased numbers'
NHS Borders associate director of public health, Dr Keith Allan, said people in south-east Scotland needed to be aware of the situation.
"We are continuing to see increased numbers of cases of Covid-19 across the UK, with our neighbouring local authority area of Northumberland now facing restrictions on people mixing, and curfews in pubs," he said.
"As a result, we recommend that people in the Borders should only be travelling to Northumberland for essential purposes such as school or work, and they should be extra vigilant.
"If you experience any of the Covid-19 symptoms - a fever, persistent cough or loss of taste or smell - you must self-isolate immediately and book a test for Covid-19."
