image copyright Carson family image caption Lex Carson (left), pictured with his son Tom, died at the scene of the crash on Friday

A 64-year-old man who died after his motorbike crashed near Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway has been named by police.

Alexander Carson, who was known as Lex, was from Carluke in South Lanarkshire.

The crash happened on the A701 Dumfries to Edinburgh road at about 17:50 on Friday.

Emergency services attended but Mr Carson was pronounced dead at the scene.