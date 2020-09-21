BBC News

Dumfries Learning Town: Schools funding bid drawn up for £69m

image captionThe cost of replacing Dumfries High School has been estimated at £46.5m
A multi-million pound funding bid has been drawn up for the second phase of an education overhaul in Dumfries.
It would see a new campus developed to replace Dumfries High School and a refurbishment of Dumfries Academy.
One of the town's primaries - Loreburn - would also be relocated under the proposals.
A report to councillors said the high school replacement would cost £46.5m with nearly £23m to move the primary and refurbish the other secondary.
The plans are part of the ongoing Dumfries Learning Town project.
image captionDumfries Academy will be refurbished and a primary school relocated to its Minerva Hall under the plans
The first phase - to overhaul St Joseph's College and build the new North West Community Campus and The Bridge learning hub - has been completed.
However, original plans for the second phase were shelved when it emerged they would need annual savings of about £10m for 25 years.
A scaled down version would now see Dumfries High School replaced, Dumfries Academy refurbished and Loreburn Primary relocated to the Academy's Minerva Hall building.
Councillors are being asked to approve a draft funding bid and authorise the authority's chief executive, Gavin Stevenson, to finalise the document and submit it to the Scottish government.

