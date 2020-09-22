Dumfries-based Food Train seeks help to meet demand surge Published duration 46 minutes ago

A food delivery service has appealed for help to meet "unprecedented demand" for its services across Scotland.

Food Train said it needed the assistance as many of its volunteers returned to work after having helped out while they were on furlough.

The charity has seen demand surge during the coronavirus pandemic.

It said that in Dumfries and Galloway alone it had more than 1,000 customers which was an increase of 70% on numbers at the same time last year.

The Dumfries-based charity said it was "grateful" for the growth in support it had seen from volunteers at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it said many of them now had less free time as they returned to work after coming off furlough.

The charity said it continued to deal with "massive demand" from thousands of people across the country.

As well as Dumfries and Galloway, it operates in Dundee, Glasgow, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, Scottish Borders, Stirling and Clackmannanshire and West Lothian.

Its shopping service for the over 65s is currently supporting 3,384 customers - up from 2,342 at this time last year.

It said the numbers had surged because of older people shielding or taking greater steps to protect themselves from Covid-19.

Dumfries and Galloway regional manager Helen McAnespie said: "The support we have had from our volunteers throughout the pandemic - and the response we have from people who could see the extra help we needed to meet the unprecedented demand we have seen - has been fantastic.

"But, as many people who took the opportunity to help us while on furlough leave return to work as demand for our services remains high, we find ourselves in need of more people to both help with shopping for our customers' orders and in delivering them.

"That's why we're encouraging anyone who can spare a few hours a week to get in touch."

