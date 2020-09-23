Covid in Scotland: Scottish Borders Council issues blended learning plan
- Published
Scottish Borders Council has published blended learning contingency plans for parents and pupils in the region.
It said they had been developed in case they were required during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Chief Executive Tracey Logan said everyone hoped the plans would not be needed but they had to be in place.
She stressed the "exact circumstances" which would see the measures imposed in one school, several sites or the whole region were "not known".
Ms Logan said it had been "extremely challenging" to produce the plans but she believed they would "support the learning needs of every pupil".
'Maximise capacity'
Full details of the plans are available on the council website.
They would see all schools open four days a week from Monday to Thursday.
In secondary schools, all pupils would be in for two days a week with the remainder of their time learning from home.
The majority of primary schools would see all children in for four days a week but some would only be able to attend for two days.
"These plans maximise our capacity, both in respect of school buildings and current staff resources, but with a strict social distancing requirement of any kind it would not be possible to have every pupil in every day of the week," said Ms Logan.