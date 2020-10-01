BBC News

Walter Scott's house 'would struggle' without volunteers

Published
image copyrightAbbotsford Trust
image captionAccounts show the trust which runs Abbotsford recorded a small surplus in 2019
Sir Walter Scott's former home in the Borders "would struggle to operate" without the help of volunteers according to its latest accounts.
The trust which runs Abbotsford House near Melrose saw its financial fortunes improve last year.
In 2018 it recorded a loss of more than £60,000 - but that was turned into a small surplus in 2019.
However, the accounts said it was "no exaggeration" to say volunteers were important to their operations.
image copyrightAbbotsford Trust
image captionAbbotsford had to close to visitors in March this year
A cold snap which resulted in burst pipes and snow plough charges was blamed for the losses reported two years ago.
However, the latest accounts - which cover the calendar year of 2019 - show an operating surplus of £245 on turnover of more than £1m.
The number of paying visits was up by more than 10% and admissions revenue saw a similar rise.
However, the accounts also flag up the financial difficulties being faced due to the site being forced to shut in March this year due to Covid-19.
image copyrightAbbotsford Trust
image captionFinancial support has helped the trust through lockdown
The trust said that the "momentum built up in 2019" had been lost due to the closure and a 60% decline in admissions since reopening in August.
Chief Executive Giles Ingram said they were "immensely grateful" to those who had visited during a "challenging year" and also to the organisations and individuals who had supported them.
He said grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Scottish government, Historic Environment Scotland, Museums Galleries Scotland and a loan from the Third Sector Resilience Fund had all been of assistance.
Mr Ingram added that, along with gifts from individuals and trusts, it should allow them to "look to the future with confidence".

More on this story

  • Coronavirus: Walter Scott's home lands emergency survival funds

    Published
    23 June