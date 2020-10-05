BBC News

'Fantastic opportunity' as Jedburgh distilleries approved

Published
Councillors were told the distilleries could create up to 70 jobs

Plans for two whisky distilleries in the Borders have been approved as a "fantastic opportunity" by councillors.

It is the second time Scottish Borders Council has agreed the proposals at the former Jedforest Hotel near Jedburgh after a previous permission expired.

The local authority heard that the £40m complex could create up to 70 full-time jobs in the area.

The planning committee unanimously agreed to give fresh approval to the scheme.

The work will be carried out in two phases with a smaller distillery to be constructed first, followed by a large-scale one.

'Rural diversification'

Councillors were told the plans were a repeat of an application they had previously approved but that permission had lapsed.

"I think it is a fantastic opportunity to see this visitor attraction coming to the Borders," said Jim Fullarton, who represents East Berwickshire.

His view was echoed by a number of others on the planning committee.

"I think it is great that we can have rural diversification of this type," said Mid Berwickshire's Donald Moffat.

"This will be a destination that people will want to come to and want to visit."

