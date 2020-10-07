Multi-million pound Galashiels and Peebles school replacement bids agreed
Funding bids have been agreed for two replacement secondary schools in the Borders.
The local authority hopes to build new facilities at Galashiels Academy and Peebles High School - which was badly damaged by fire last year.
The plans in Galashiels have been priced at £55.5m and include a replacement swimming pool for the town.
Proposals in Peebles are estimated at about £40m with some of the funding coming from an insurance settlement.
A report to councillors said the Scottish government had sought an update on the council's learning estate investment plans last month.
A response is to be submitted by 13 October.
It has identified Galashiels and Peebles as "priority projects" with proposals for Hawick High School at an earlier stage of development.
Councillors agreed to endorse the submission of the plans to the Scottish government.
The Galashiels project would see the construction of a new secondary with a school roll of 1,000.
It would also include an additional special needs unit for 50 pupils and a hydrotherapy pool as well as a swimming pool.
In Peebles, the biggest secondary school in the region is being proposed with capacity for 1,400 students.
It is hoped both projects could be completed by 2025.