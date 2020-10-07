Ageing Galloway Hydro Scheme in line for major overhaul
- Published
A hydro scheme that can produce electricity for more than 200,000 homes in the south of Scotland is in line for a major upgrade.
Energy firm Drax is to spend nearly £6m on the Glenlochar Barrage, which is more than 85 years old.
The 103m-long (340ft) bridge - built in 1934 - controls the flow of water from Loch Ken to the Tongland power station.
Drax said the work - over the next three years - would allow the system to generate energy for decades to come.
Commissioned in the mid-1930s, the Galloway Hydro Scheme consists of six power stations, eight dams and a network of tunnels, aqueducts and pipelines.
At its peak during construction, more than 1,500 people were employed on the project.
Ian Kinnaird, Drax's Head of Hydro, said: "The Galloway Hydro Scheme has been generating flexible, renewable electricity for almost a century, and this major refurbishment will ensure it continues to do so for many years to come.
"Scotland has a long and proud history of hydroelectricity, and with this project Drax is ensuring these power stations play an important part in securing a net zero carbon future for our country."
Drax said the community would be kept informed of the progress of the work as it was being carried out.
The barrage will remain operational throughout in order to control water levels.