Covid in Scotland: Vigilance plea over Jedburgh outbreak
- Published
A health board has urged the public to remain "vigilant" after a Covid-19 outbreak was reported in a Borders town.
NHS Borders said it was currently dealing with 17 cases around Jedburgh.
It said they were associated with family groups and home care services provided by SB Cares.
The health board said that while infections in the region remained low compared with other areas people should keep watching out for symptoms.
It added that not all of the confirmed cases were resident in the town and that its test and protect team was working to trace any contacts.
'Potential spread'
Public health director Tim Patterson said anyone developing symptoms should self-isolate immediately and book a test.
"Whilst you wait for your test all of your household members must self-isolate," he said.
"This is really important to prevent potential spread of this highly contagious virus."
Jen Holland, chief operating officer with SB Cares, said it had contingency plans in place to ensure service provision in Jedburgh could be safely maintained.