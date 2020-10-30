Covid in Scotland: Case numbers rise in Jedburgh outbreak
The number of cases in a Covid-19 outbreak in a Borders town has increased to 21.
NHS Borders said the Jedburgh cluster was associated with family groups and home care services provided by SB Cares.
It added that not all of the confirmed cases were residents of the town.
Jen Holland of SB Cares said it was continuing to support clients across the region "safely and effectively" using "additional precautions".
She said that was "over and above the very stringent infection control measures already in place".
The outbreak was first reported by the health board on 26 October.
'Same advice'
At the time Prof Jason Leitch, Scotland's national clinical director, said the situation was being "controlled".
NHS Borders director of public health Tim Patterson said the message to the public remained unchanged.
"I know that we keep repeating the same advice but that is because it is the commitment of everyone to follow the most up to date guidance that gives us the best chance of limiting the spread of this virus," he said.
"Wear a face covering, avoid crowded places, clean hands and surfaces regularly, maintain physical distancing and take immediate action and book a test if you experience any symptoms of Covid-19."