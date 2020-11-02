Langholm Moor community buyout funding secured
A community bid to buy thousands of acres of land in southern Scotland has secured funding just before deadline.
The Langholm Initiative wants to purchase part of Langholm Moor with the creation of a nature reserve at the heart of its plans.
It has not reached its top funding target but has raised its "Plan B" goal of more than £3.8m.
That will enable it to buy more than 5,000 acres from current owners Buccleuch.
A wide range of bodies has given support to the project since it was launched.
The Scottish Land Fund, South of Scotland Enterprise and The John Muir Trust - along with public fundraising - have helped the group to reach its target.
Margaret Pool, chairwoman of the Langholm Initiative, said: "This is an amazing result for Langholm which will live long in the memory.
"Our community has a strong cultural connection to this land, which has never been sold before, and securing it for generations to come means so much to so many. Huge thanks to Buccleuch for their positive engagement."
A surge in the public fundraiser, as well as a £200,000 contribution from the Woodlands Trust, helped Langholm Initiative reach its target two days before the deadline passed.
In the run-up to the deadline, Buccleuch Estates also agreed a revised £3.8m price for the purchase.
Analysis by Giancarlo Rinaldi, BBC news website south Scotland reporter
This is a significant day for both the Langholm Initiative and one of Scotland's biggest landowners.
Formed more than 25 years ago to help the former textile town tackle its industrial decline, the community trust looks set to take possession of a big slice of southern Scotland.
At the same time, Buccleuch will realise its goal of cutting back significantly on its ownership in the area.
As with all land buyouts, of course, fundraising is only one part of the story.
The hard work begins now to complete the deal and get on with realising the goal of creating a new nature reserve to help revive the area's fortunes.
It had been hoped more than £6m could be raised to buy an area about twice the size, but a smaller option will now be pursued.
Once the purchase is complete in January 2021, the initiative has a number of plans for the area.
The main one is the creation of the Tarras Valley Nature Reserve.
The group said that could help regeneration, tackle climate change and develop outdoor tourism in the area.
Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: "The completion of The Langholm Moor project is a momentous moment for land reform in Scotland."
She added: "This is significant news for the south of Scotland but also demonstrates that, when working together with a shared goal, local communities can be a powerful vehicle for change."
Buccleuch - one of the country's biggest landowners - has been aiming to reduce its "footprint" for some time.
It announced its intention to sell off about 25,000 acres of its Borders Estate last year.
Executive chairman of Buccleuch, Benny Higgins, said: "We're absolutely delighted to have reached a significant agreement with The Langholm Initiative, and this deal demonstrates what can be achieved when everyone involved is committed to working together."